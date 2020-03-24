FKF adopts policy outlawing hiring coaches on contract

The Kenya Football Federation (FKF) has adopted a policy that will prohibit the hiring of national team coaches on closed contract at all levels.

This follows a communique from Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) Disciplinary Committee directing that a former Harambee Stars head coach Mr. Adel Amrouche be paid a total of 109 million shillings as compensation for wrongful dismissal.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms by the FKF General Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Barry Otieno said the communication signed by FIFA Disciplinary Committee Chairperson Yeboah Anin, has also directed that the payment be made within the next 30 days, failure to which FIFA will sanction Kenya.

“The federation has also been fined an additional Sh4 million as costs sustained in connection with the arbitration procedures and costs for the FIFA disciplinary committee proceedings,” said Otieno.

Otieno at the same time said that the federation is actively engaging both the government and FIFA, to find possible solutions that will enable the country deal with the matter conclusively, without sanctions.

“The federation in an effort aimed at preventing a re-occurrence of such a case will adopt the new policy,” stated Mr. Otieno.

