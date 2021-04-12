FKF appoints Charles Okere as new Harambee Starlets head coach

Football Kenya Federation ,FKF, has confirmed the appointment of Charles Okere as the new national women’s soccer team, Harambee Starlets, head coach.

Okere,a former Tusker FC assistant head coach takes over from David Ouma who according to the communique signed by FKF General Secretary had left the position on mutual consent.

‘’Football Kenya Federation has appointed Charles Okere as the National Women Team, Harambee Starlets Head Coach. He will be assisted by Godfrey Oduor who is KCB’s assistant coach and Mildred Cheche, who until her appointment was part of the KCB technical bench. Coach Okere, whose appointment takes effect immediately, will replace David Ouma who has parted ways with the Federation on mutual consent’’, the communique stated.

Okere and his new technical bench will be charged with leading Harambee Starlets in their forthcoming 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of nation’s qualifiers. Starlets is set to face Zambia in a friendly match on April 24th 2021 in Lusaka.

In his six year stint as the Harambee Starlets head coach, David Ouma,a trained architect, led Starlets to the 2016 Africa Cup Of nations finals in Cameroon and also helped Kenya clinch the CECAFA women’s championship in 2019.

