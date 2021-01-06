FKF appoints Interim Office to Run Tana River and Lamu Counties

Football Kenya Federation has formed interim committees to run soccer in Tana River and Lamu counties pending fresh elections.

The FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) Coast region representative Gabriel Mghendi appointed six members from each county to run the sport in these counties until substantive elections are held.

The two counties did not hold elections of their branches in the new county based administration across Kenya in the run up to the FKF national elections which were held in September last year as they fell short of meeting the eligibility rules of the electoral code in regard to the minimum number of registered clubs.

‘’In light of the aforementioned, I hereby appoint the following in acting capacity to help in the smooth running of football activities in Lamu and Tana River,” said Mghendi in a letter addressed to FKF Coast region.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Tana River six-member team will be chaired by Said Ilu, Hussein Adhan Boru(Vice-Chairman), Henry Buya( Secretary), Osman Aden(Treasurer), Maro Stanley(Youth Representative and Rebecca Nandongwa(Women Representative).

In Lamu, immediate former North Coast Chairman, Fuad Ali Adi will lead the county as the chairman, deputized by Hassan Hajji with Mohammed Athman Bakar as the secretary.

Arafat Said Aroi is the assistant secretary, Fatma Ali Hasan (treasurer), Aboud Omar Mohammed (Youth representative) and Esther Nina Nama as the Women representative.

Football Kenya Federation is expected to announce election dates in the two Counties.