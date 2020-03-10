FKF asks CAF to postpone Harambee Stars match

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has requested the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone their African Nations Cup qualifiers match against Comoros due to fears of Coronavirus outbreak.

The match was set to be played on the 25th of this month at the Kasarani Stadium.

The Kenyan government has banned all conferences and meetings of more than 15 people of international nature.

Football Kenya Federation says they are now waiting for a response from the confederations of African Football regarding their request.

FKF says they were forced to request for the postponement of the match against Comoros due to the government’s directive to ban all international meetings involving 15 or more people.

He said most of Comoros players ply their trade in France, a European country which has been affected by Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Harambee stars Head coach Francis Kimanzi is expected to name his foreign-based stars this week ahead of the upcoming AFCON qualifiers home and away fixtures against Comoros.

The team might miss the services of lethal striker Michael Olunga for the upcoming AFCON Qualifiers home and away fixtures, against Comoros. Olunga might miss due to the ongoing cases of Coronavirus, as he might not be able to travel to the country after the Kenyan government banned flights from countries prone to the virus and Japan is considered risky.

On that front, Kimanzi had called the current Kenyan Premier League top scorer, Timothy Otieno, and AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia in the squad.