FKF Betway Cup schedule released

Football Kenya Federation has released the dates for the remaining rounds of the 2021 Betway Cup in which the winner takes home KES 2 Million, as well as a chance to take part in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Round of 64 was played on February 2021, with the round of 32 matches set to follow suit between June 1, and June 2, 2021. The highlight of the 16 matches will be top-tier league showdowns between Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars and AFC Leopards against Posta Rangers.

The round of 16 will then follow on June 5, and June 6, 2021.

Between June 9, and June 10, 2021, the quarterfinals will follow, and the semifinals will take place between June 12, and June 13, 2021.

The 2021 Betway Cup final dates are still yet to be confirmed.

