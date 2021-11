Ejected Football Federation of Kenya president Nick Mwendwa will have to pay 4 million shillings or secure a bond of 7 million shillings for his freedom. Mwendwa who spent the weekend in a police cell was arraigned before Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Wandia Nyamu on allegations of fraud in connection with his dealings at the country’s soccer body. The Director of Criminal Investigation had sought 14 days to continue detaining which was rejected by the court.

