FKF boss Nick Mwendwa released on Kshs.4 Million cash bail

By Sarafina Robi

Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa will have to pay 4 million shillings or secure a bond of 7 million shillings for his freedom.

Mwendwa who spent the weekend in a police cell was arraigned before Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Wandia Nyamu on allegations of fraud in connection with his dealings at the country’s soccer body. The Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) had sought 14 days to continue detaining which was rejected by the court.

Three days after being in police custody the Football Federation of Kenya president Nick Mwendwa was on Monday afternoon presented in court, with the DCI seeking to detain him for 14 days pending investigations.

The prosecution argued that if released Mwendwa would interfere with the witnesses who are employees of FKF and documents in his office that could not be accessed over the weekend.

But his lawyers led by Professor Tom Ojienda and Erick Mutua opposed the application saying, any continued holding of the embattled FKF boss with no charge was a violation of his constitutional rights.

Mwendwa’s legal team accused the DCI of lacking transparency in the case claiming the previous report was about the mismanagement of mismanaging 513 million while the affidavit only cites a transfer of 8.5 Million and withdrawal by unauthorized signatories of 29 million shillings.

The defense counsel also cited a letter from FIFA pointing out the implications of failing to release. But his freedom had a price as the court barred him from accessing his office or building, no access to all workers of FKF, no address to the media Not to attend any football activities up to when the ruling is delivered on the the17th November