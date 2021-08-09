FKF CAF D coaching course kicks off in Nairobi

40 grassroots coaches are set to benefit from a CAF D coaching course that was officially opened by Kibra MP Imran Okoth and FKF NEC Member Nairobi region Michael Ouma on Monday,at the Rowllan Camp in Nairobi.

The course was put up by Football Kenya Federation Nairobi West in conjunction with the office of Kibra legislator and is set to run for 10 days under the tutelage of FIFA/FKF Instructors Leonard Odipo and George Mwangi

Okoth lauded the Federation’s efforts in ensuring the capacity building of their coaches to enhance the state of football in the country.

“I would like to laud the Federation’s efforts in ensuring their coaches are equipped with the proper knowledge and skills that will in the long run help enhance the state of football in the country,” said the MP

On his part,FKF NEC Member for Nairobi Region Ouma was elated at the number of coaches who showed up to begin their coaching journey

“The turnout in this course is a great indication of how our grassroots coaches really want to get the proper knowledge and skills to help us improve the standards of football in the country,” he said.

The Federation made capacity building one of its key pillars and has over the years trained over 3000 coaches.