FKF candidates present nomination papers to Electoral Board

Candidates seeking elective positions at the Football Kenya Federation County level began presenting their nomination papers to the Electoral Board ahead of the national FKF, elections scheduled for December 7th 2019.

FKF electoral Board chairman Professor Edwin Wamukoya said aspirants from eight counties namely: Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Garissa and Wajir will present their nomination forms Monday with the rest of the regions set to present their nomination forms throughout the week.

A preliminary list of candidates eyeing various positions at the county level is expected to be published on the 22nd of this month.

Internationally, Wales drew 1-1 with 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia in a Euro 2020 qualifier played in Cardiff last night.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Nikola Vlasic handed Croatia after nine minutes but Wales equalized in injury time through Gareth Bale.

The draw-maintained Wales’ eight-year unbeaten run in home European Championship qualifiers, a record that has extended to 10 matches.

The draw leaves Wales in fourth position in group ‘E’ on 8 points while Croatia stays top on 14 points from 7 games.