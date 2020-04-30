FKF CEO defends decision to cancel top tier leagues

Written By: Fredrick Muoki
FKF CEO Barry Otieno defends decision to cancel top tier leagues

Football Kenya Federation CEO Barry Otieno has defended his decision to cancel the Kenyan top tier leagues including the Kenyan Premier League and National Super League.

The FKF CEO said it was impossible for the leagues to resume due to the ongoing battle against Covid-19 in the country.

Otieno said that the Kenyan Premier League which was scheduled to end this May was not to be achieved at a time when the government has imposed cessation of movement in some counties making it difficult for players to travel in order to honour fixtures.

On Tuesday the FKF CEO announced that all Kenyan top tier leagues will be cancelled if the Covid-19 is not contained in the country by 15th of next month.

This came after Confederation of African Football (CAF) gave the local federation eight days to inform them of the fate of the 2019/20 domestic season.

The FKF rules will be used to declare the winner for the current campaign and decide the teams that will be relegated.

