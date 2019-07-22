FKF Chair expresses concerns over Govt, betting companies impasse

Football Kenya Federation Chairman, Nick Mwendwa, has expressed concerns in regards to the on-going impasse between the Government and Betting Companies in Kenya.

While acknowledging the need for regulation of the industry, Mwendwa is worried that the sports sector, particularly, Kenyan Football, might be affected significantly if the current situation escalates.

The perennial issue in Kenyan sports that never seems to go away, sponsorship.

With the current impasse between the Government and a number of betting companies in the country in regards to the renewal of their licenses, FKF boss fears that an escalation in the current situation might be detrimental to the growth of soccer in Kenya.

Meanwhile, Mwendwa has announced that the FKF has formally accepted Robert Muthomi’s decision to step aside as CEO, to allow investigations continue into allegations that he tried to aid the transfer of Kenyan international John Avire to an Egyptian club.

The federation hopes that the scandal will not dim Harambee Stars and Starlets’ preparations ahead of their upcoming international assignments.

Starlets are set to take on Malawi in a 2020 Olympic Qualifier match on August 28th and the second leg on September first.

While, Harambee Stars have been pooled against Egypt, Togo and the Comoro Islands in Group ‘G’ of 2021, AFCON Qualifiers.