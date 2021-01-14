FKF Coaching courses  to begin in February

Written By: Bernard Okumu

FKF Caf instructors set to roll out nationwide coaching courses in February 2021. PIC;FKFMEDIA

 

Football Kenya Federation CAF Instructors have on Thursday, January 14, 2021, met to discuss the curriculum process and upcoming coaching courses.

The FKF coaching courses programme is set  to begin in February.

The courses are geared to empowering coaches, especially at the grassroots so as to help equip upcoming players with early technical knowhow received through their coaches.

FIFA Instructor Leonard Saleh gave a brief on a plan to upgrade the current course trends and review the CAF C and B license coaches.

Football instructor Leonard Saleh, and part of the FKF CAF Instructors in a meeting.Coaching courses set to begin next month.

 

“To raise the standards of the game the coaches have to be well equipped with the current trends in the game hence making the meeting we had very key to actualize this into our curriculum,” opined Coach Saleh.

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee  echoed Saleh’s comments lauding the Federation on the steps it has taken to build capacity at the county level as well.

” I would thank the Federation for partnering up with various counties across the country to achieve the vision of having well-equipped coaches that can help steer the level of play to higher standards,” said  Mulee.

 

