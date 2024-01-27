FKF Cup: Posta Rangers, Police through to round of 32

Posta Rangers breezed through to the round of 32 of Football Kenya Federation Cup after beating Wisdom Soccer Academy 2-0 at Ndura Sports Complex, Kitale.

After a barren first half, Brian Marita scored a first of his brace in the 57th minute through a header after left unmarked in the box and scored his second 15 minutes to time with a near post header.

‘’I am happy we have gotten an opponent who was willing to play football. Wisdom have a good team especially their goalkeeper who kept his side in the game most of the game. The opponent was playing three or four touches that was encouraging to see since we are known to keep possession too. The most important thing is that we won and advanced to the next round’’ Said Rangers Fc head coach John Kamau.

His opposite number Edwin Ogire admitted the test gave his side an opportunity to learn from the established premier league sides.

‘’The players got a great exposure playing against a top three team in the top tier, looking at my team most of them are under 20 years and I believe that accorded them a tip of experience and that’s a plus for the team’’.

Meanwhile in another round of result goals from Tito Okello and newly recruited Samuel Onyango handed Kenya Police a 2-0 win against Vegpro in Naivasha. Tito Okello struck first in the opening stages of the game before Samuel sealed the win for Police at the stroke of half time.

Four more matches are lined Sunday.

FKF CUP FIXTURES

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Eldoro Sports Club Villa vs Mombasa Stars (Wundanyi Stadium, 3 pm)

Marafiki vs FC Talanta (Kinunga Stadium, 3 pm)

Bungoma Stars vs Bandari (Sudi Stadium, 3 pm)

Al Azizia vs Luanda Villa (Kinoru Stadium, 3 pm