FKF CUP: VegPro,Tusker and Nairobi City Stars advance to round of 32

Vegpro FC booked their place in the round of 32 of FKF Cup after beating SS Assad 2-0 in a round of 64 match played at Longonot Horticulture grounds, Nakuru County.

Nicholas Kinyokie fired Vegpro into the lead in the 9th minute.

Vegpro added a second goal in the second half via Austine Wafula’s strike to assure his side of the win and a place in the next round of the cup competition.

In another match Tusker FC beat hosts Mihuu United 9-0 while Nairobi City Stars ousted Mutomo Tigers 4-1.

The action continues Sunday with atotal of 11 matches on card

Round of 64 Results

Saturday, February 13, 2021

Uprising 2(1) vs 2 (3pen) Progressive

Mutomo Tigers 1-4 Nairobi City Stars

Kajiado North 3-2 Nkanas

Bungoma Superstars 1(5)-1(4) Zetech Titans

Mihuu United 0-9 Tusker

Vihiga Sportiff 1-2 Nation

Luanda Villa 1-0 GDC

Alphose 1-2 Administration Police

Kiandege Jets 1-3 KCB

Sunday February 14th 2021 fixtures