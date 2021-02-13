FKF CUP: VegPro,Tusker and Nairobi City Stars advance to round of 32


 

Vegpro FC  booked their place in the round of 32 of FKF Cup after beating SS Assad 2-0 in a round of 64 match played at Longonot Horticulture grounds, Nakuru County.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Nicholas Kinyokie fired Vegpro into the lead in the 9th minute.

Vegpro added a second goal in the second half via Austine Wafula’s strike to assure his side of the win and a place in the next round of the cup competition.

Also Read  Tough luck for Sabrina as skier begins her campaign at World Championship

In another match Tusker FC beat hosts Mihuu  United 9-0 while Nairobi City Stars ousted Mutomo Tigers 4-1.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The action continues Sunday with atotal of 11 matches on card

 

Round of 64 Results

Saturday, February 13, 2021

Uprising 2(1) vs 2 (3pen) Progressive

Mutomo Tigers 1-4 Nairobi City Stars

Also Read  Leicester City defeat Liverpool,pile pressure on Klopp

Kajiado North 3-2 Nkanas

Bungoma Superstars 1(5)-1(4) Zetech Titans

Mihuu United 0-9 Tusker

Vihiga Sportiff 1-2 Nation

Luanda Villa 1-0 GDC

Alphose 1-2 Administration Police

Kiandege Jets 1-3 KCB

Sunday February 14th 2021 fixtures

  1. Sigalagala TTI vs Dero (Sigalagala Grounds, 3 pm)
  2. Rware vs Posta Rangers (Ruringu Stadium, 3 pm)
  3. Black Diamond vs CUSCO (Sawagongo Grounds, 3 pm)
  4. Muranga Seal vs Bandari (St. Sebastian Park, 3.15 pm)
  5. MMUST vs Bidco United (Approved School, 3 pm)
  6. Nyabururu Sportiff vs Keroka TTI (Gusii Stadium, 1 pm)
  7. Twomoc vs Naivas (Nakuru Athletic Club, 1 pm)
  8. Nax Fussball vs Mara Sugar (Nakuru Athletic Club, 3.15 pm)
  9. Kobare vs Egerton (Nyathi Complex, 3 pm)
  10. Blessings vs Equity (Kenyatta Stadium Kitale, 1 pm)
  11. Kitale All-Stars vs Sofapaka (Kenyatta Stadium Kitale, 3.15 pm)
Also Read  Bayern Munich Win Club World Cup to claim ‘six pack’ of titles

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR