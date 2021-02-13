FKF CUP: VegPro,Tusker and Nairobi City Stars advance to round of 32

Vegpro FC booked their place in the round of 32 of FKF Cup after beating SS Assad 2-0 in a round of 64 match played at Longonot Horticulture grounds, Nakuru County.
Nicholas Kinyokie fired Vegpro into the lead in the 9th minute.
Vegpro added a second goal in the second half via Austine Wafula’s strike to assure his side of the win and a place in the next round of the cup competition.
In another match Tusker FC beat hosts Mihuu United 9-0 while Nairobi City Stars ousted Mutomo Tigers 4-1.
The action continues Sunday with atotal of 11 matches on card
Round of 64 Results
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Uprising 2(1) vs 2 (3pen) Progressive
Mutomo Tigers 1-4 Nairobi City Stars
Kajiado North 3-2 Nkanas
Bungoma Superstars 1(5)-1(4) Zetech Titans
Mihuu United 0-9 Tusker
Vihiga Sportiff 1-2 Nation
Luanda Villa 1-0 GDC
Alphose 1-2 Administration Police
Kiandege Jets 1-3 KCB
Sunday February 14th 2021 fixtures
- Sigalagala TTI vs Dero (Sigalagala Grounds, 3 pm)
- Rware vs Posta Rangers (Ruringu Stadium, 3 pm)
- Black Diamond vs CUSCO (Sawagongo Grounds, 3 pm)
- Muranga Seal vs Bandari (St. Sebastian Park, 3.15 pm)
- MMUST vs Bidco United (Approved School, 3 pm)
- Nyabururu Sportiff vs Keroka TTI (Gusii Stadium, 1 pm)
- Twomoc vs Naivas (Nakuru Athletic Club, 1 pm)
- Nax Fussball vs Mara Sugar (Nakuru Athletic Club, 3.15 pm)
- Kobare vs Egerton (Nyathi Complex, 3 pm)
- Blessings vs Equity (Kenyatta Stadium Kitale, 1 pm)
- Kitale All-Stars vs Sofapaka (Kenyatta Stadium Kitale, 3.15 pm)