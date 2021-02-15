FKF CUP:Rangers,AFC Leopards and Sofapaka make light of opposition to advance

Premier league side Posta Rangers advanced to the next round of Football Kenya Federation, FKF Cup after beating Rware FC 3-0 at Ruringu Stadium, Nyeri.
Dennis Oalo handed Rangers a 17th minute lead which they held onto to the end of the opening forty five minutes.
Ezekiel Okare doubled the victor’s advantage in the 69th minute before Jackson Dwang sealed the win with an 82nd minute strike.
Top tier sides AFC Leopards, Sofapaka FC and Bidco FC also sealed their places in the round of 32 after registering victories in their respective matches .
Defending Champions Bandari FC made it by the skin of their teeth scrapping through 4-3 via post match penalties after a 2-2 full time draw against hosts and national super league side, NSL, Muran’ga Seal.
The winner of July 1st final will pocket Ksh.2 Million, while the losing finalist will walk away with Ksh.1 Million. The third-placed and fourth-placed team get KES 750,000 and KES 500,000 respectively.
Apart from the cash prize, the winner also represents the country in Confederation of Africa Football, CAF,Confederations Cup matches.
Collated Round of 64 Results
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Sigalagala TTI 7-2 Dero
Rware 0-3 Posta Rangers
Muranga Seal 2(3)-2(4) Bandari
MMUST (5) 1-1 (6) Bidco United
Nyabururu Sportiff 0-4 Keroka TTI
Nax Fussball 0-2 Mara Sugar
Blessings 0-3 Equity
Kitale All-Stars 0-1 Sofapaka
Tiki 0-6 AFC Leopards
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Marafiki *2-0 JKUAT
Flamingo *0-2 Kariobangi Sharks
Uprising 2(1) vs 2 (3pen) Progressive
FC Shells (2) 2-2(4)Fortune Sacco
Mutomo Tigers 1-4 Nairobi City Stars
Elim 0-5 Ulinzi Stars
Kajiado North 3-2 Nkanas
Bungoma Superstars 1(5)-1(4) Zetech Titans
Mihuu United 0-9 Tusker
Vihiga Sportiff 1-2 Nation
Luanda Villa 1-0 GDC
Vegpro 2-0 SS Assad
NYSA 2-0 Machakos United
Alphose 1-2 Administration Police
Kiandege Jets 1-3 KCB