FKF CUP:Rangers,AFC Leopards and Sofapaka make light of opposition to advance

Premier league side Posta Rangers advanced to the next round of Football Kenya Federation, FKF Cup after beating Rware FC 3-0 at Ruringu Stadium, Nyeri.

Dennis Oalo handed Rangers a 17th minute lead which they held onto to the end of the opening forty five minutes.

Ezekiel Okare doubled the victor’s advantage in the 69th minute before Jackson Dwang sealed the win with an 82nd minute strike.

Top tier sides AFC Leopards, Sofapaka FC and Bidco FC also sealed their places in the round of 32 after registering victories in their respective matches .

Defending Champions Bandari FC made it by the skin of their teeth scrapping through 4-3 via post match penalties after a 2-2 full time draw against hosts and national super league side, NSL, Muran’ga Seal.

The winner of July 1st final will pocket Ksh.2 Million, while the losing finalist will walk away with Ksh.1 Million. The third-placed and fourth-placed team get KES 750,000 and KES 500,000 respectively.

Apart from the cash prize, the winner also represents the country in Confederation of Africa Football, CAF,Confederations Cup matches.

Collated Round of 64 Results

Sunday, February 14, 2021

Sigalagala TTI 7-2 Dero

Rware 0-3 Posta Rangers

Muranga Seal 2(3)-2(4) Bandari

MMUST (5) 1-1 (6) Bidco United

Nyabururu Sportiff 0-4 Keroka TTI

Nax Fussball 0-2 Mara Sugar

Blessings 0-3 Equity

Kitale All-Stars 0-1 Sofapaka

Tiki 0-6 AFC Leopards

Saturday, February 13, 2021

Marafiki *2-0 JKUAT

Flamingo *0-2 Kariobangi Sharks

Uprising 2(1) vs 2 (3pen) Progressive

FC Shells (2) 2-2(4)Fortune Sacco

Mutomo Tigers 1-4 Nairobi City Stars

Elim 0-5 Ulinzi Stars

Kajiado North 3-2 Nkanas

Bungoma Superstars 1(5)-1(4) Zetech Titans

Mihuu United 0-9 Tusker

Vihiga Sportiff 1-2 Nation

Luanda Villa 1-0 GDC

Vegpro 2-0 SS Assad

NYSA 2-0 Machakos United

Alphose 1-2 Administration Police

Kiandege Jets 1-3 KCB

