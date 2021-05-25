FKF CUP:Round of 16 fixtures released,11 premier league clubs in contention


The FKF Cup round of 16 matches are scheduled on June 5th and 6th following the draw conducted Tuesday.

 

The draw for the round of 16 of Football Kenya Federation Cup, FKF Cup,  was conducted on Tuesday with eleven FKF premier league clubs being among the teams  that will battle for the diadem.

Among the Premier league clubs that are in contention include most successful team in the history of the tournament Gor Mahia who will face either CUSCO/Mara Sugar or NYSA.

Holders Bandari Fc are pitted against Kajiado North/Sigalagala TTI or Dimba Patriots.

The round of 16 matches are scheduled on June 5th and 6th after the conclusion of the pending round of 32 matches scheduled for June 1st and 2nd.

The round of 16 matches will kick off after the conclusion of round of 32 ties set for June 1st and 2nd.

The quarterfinal matches are lined up on June 9th and 10th with the semi finals set for June 12th and 13th. The final date has been set for July 4th.

Winners of the tournament pocket Ksh.2 Million and earn a slot to represent Kenya at the CAF Confederation Cup matches ,

Round of 16 Fixtures

Kajiado North / Sigalagala TTI vs Bandari / Dimba Patriots

Equity / Keroka TTI vs Twomok / Vegpro

Sofapaka / Ulinzi vs Fortune Sacco / Nairobi City Stars

Bidco United / Twyford vs Egerton / Administration Police

Marafiki / Tusker vs Malindi Progressive / Luanda Villa

AFC Leopards / Posta Rangers vs Bungoma Super Stars / Nation

Gor Mahia / CUSCCO vs Mara Sugar / NYSA

KCB / Transfoc vs Kariobangi Sharks / Tandaza

