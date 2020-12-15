FKF D License Coaching Course lands in the cradle of mankind

The ongoing FKF D license coaching course has landed in Turkana County, courtesy of a partnership aimed at strengthening football at the grassroots.

The FKF Licensing Coaching Course in conjunction with the Turkana Central Constituency Development Fund, saw the exercise kick off today in Kawalase Primary in Lodwar, Turkana County

The opening ceremony was graced by the Director of Sports Turkana County Mr. James Nateleng, Head teacher St. Michael Kawalase, Mr. Nelson Ekuleu, FKF Chairman-Turkana County Mr. William Lokosen Lokwee, SG Mr. David Etyang and, Treasurer Mr. David Loreng.

The course is usually a 10day affair whereby the qualified coaches are granted the FKF D licensing coach.

