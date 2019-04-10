FKF disburses Ksh 50m government pledge to players

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) says it has wired Ksh 50million to the accounts of all players and staff that participated in the 2019 AFCON qualifier matches, as was promised to the national team by the Deputy President William Ruto.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa added that the remainder of the funds will be used to cater for the team’s preparation logistics and other preparations, including a scheduled camp in France and player allowances all through to the final tournament.

“We want to sincerely thank the government not only for the release of these funds but also for the unwavering support we continue to receive around our national teams,” said Mwendwa.

“It is our strong belief that the Ksh 244 million further demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting football and the long term growth of the sport,” added the FKF president.

Harambee Stars is scheduled to travel to France on May 23, 2019, for a three-week training camp, before heading to Egypt on June 15, for a one-week acclimatization camp, ahead of the final tournament.