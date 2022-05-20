FKF Draft constitution validation in progress, says transition committee

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) transition committee has said the process of validating FKF new constitution is currently underway with sensitization forums for both clubs and branches set to be conducted ahead of the exercise.

According to the legal status committee chairman Micheal Muchemi,the process is aimed at unlocking challenges facing local football and subsequently help in the growth of the game in the country.

“Our branches and clubs form an integral part of Kenyan football and they will play a key role in the process of validation.There will be a special general meeting next week for all the stakeholders totalling to 94 delegates.This will help in ratification and enactment of the new document which will guide the running of football operations in Kenya” he said.

On May 11,the outgoing Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee presented its report on the way forward to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed as its six-month mandate came to an end.

1/3 Football Kenya looks at a new dawn of professionalism, transparency, and accountability following adoption and implemention of the report by FKF Caretaker Committee recommending cleaning of the rot within the FKF. pic.twitter.com/ycBzObSfMv — Ministry Of Sports, Culture & Heritage (@moscakenya) May 10, 2022

Committee chairman and retired judge Aaron Ringera noted the new document would put football back on track with well laid down procedures,ensure elections of the FKF officials are conducted in compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, the Sports Act and the new FKF Constitution among others.

“We want a constitution which conforms to the FIFA statutes and our own laws in Kenya.This document will also encapsulates the values and principles of good governance, accountability and transparency and honours gender equity and equality,” Ringera said.

The committee proposed FKF hands over the running of the Kenyan Premier League to a limited company for efficiency.

The team wants a fresh FKF office to be elected using a new constitution which already undergone public participation.

Once adopted by clubs, the constitution will be presented to the world governing body FIFA as Kenya seeks to have its suspension imposed by Fifa over government interference, lifted.