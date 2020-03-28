FKF election impasse could cost league Ksh 90M sponsorship, Sakwa

National Super League (NSL) Council Chairman Johnstone Sakwa has expressed concern that the Ksh 90 million sponsorship deal with betting firm Betika could be jeopardized if the government does not heed to Fifa’s directive on how to handle the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections.

On Wednesday, Fifa declined to form a normalization committee as requested by the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) and instead extended the current term of office for sitting officials until the current impasse is resolved.

Sakwa who is also the Chairman of National Superleague side Nairobi Stima said sponsors will not stay if there is instability and called on the government to resolve the issue amicably.

Sakwa also pointed out that players are the biggest stakeholders in football and any decision that is made should ensure that it is for their good.

The agreement which was signed last year by Betika Commercial head John Mbatiah and FKF President Nick Mwendwa will see the 20-team second division league named Betika National Super League for the duration of the partnership. Out of the yearly sponsorship of Ksh 30million, half will go directly to clubs with the remaining half going to the federation for administration purposes.

Mwendwa revealed that under the deal, the clubs in the NSL will receive grants of 750,000 annually but paid in two equal batches.

Mbatiah, who announced the deal through the ‘Betika Na Community Initiative’ said the partnership confirms their commitment to investing in the community through sports, arts, and culture with football being a key focus.

“Through this, we aim to improve the standards of the game as we nurture talent both at the grassroots and national level,” he said.

“We also believe we can influence positive change among the youth through creating an atmosphere of talents and skills development in sports. These are the same players who will hopefully, steer Kenya to qualify for the 2022 World Cup,” added Mbatiah.