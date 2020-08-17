FKF Electoral Board publishes club register

Written By: KNA
25

Football Kenya Federation’s Electoral Board(FKFEB) has published the register of clubs eligible to vote at the national and county levels on their website.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The register can be accessed through the links: County Level: https://bit.ly/3gYuHlB and National Level: https://bit.ly/3aBonhD.

In a statement sent to newsrooms Monday, the board advised any individual(s) with disputes or complaints on the register to lodge them between  August 17 and August 18, 2020.

Also Read  Former Harambee Stars player Kevin Oliech succumbs to cancer

The complainants were further advised to the League standing for all the number of years the club participated in the FKF leagues, Player Cards for all players and for all the number of seasons played, fixtures for the number of seasons played as well as the Affiliation letter from the relevant FKF branch and/or proof of affiliation to FKF, including proof of any payments made to FKF as affiliation fees.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

“Appellants who fail to get satisfaction from the board’s decisions can seek recourse at the Appeals Committee between August 19, and August 21, 2020,” the statement advised.

Also Read  United knocked out of Europa after 2-1 defeat to Sevilla

The final list of eligible clubs at both levels will be published on August 22, 2020.

Also Read  De Bruyne named Premier League player of the season

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR