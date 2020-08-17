FKF Electoral Board publishes club register

Football Kenya Federation’s Electoral Board(FKFEB) has published the register of clubs eligible to vote at the national and county levels on their website.

The register can be accessed through the links: County Level: https://bit.ly/3gYuHlB and National Level: https://bit.ly/3aBonhD.

In a statement sent to newsrooms Monday, the board advised any individual(s) with disputes or complaints on the register to lodge them between August 17 and August 18, 2020.

The complainants were further advised to the League standing for all the number of years the club participated in the FKF leagues, Player Cards for all players and for all the number of seasons played, fixtures for the number of seasons played as well as the Affiliation letter from the relevant FKF branch and/or proof of affiliation to FKF, including proof of any payments made to FKF as affiliation fees.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Appellants who fail to get satisfaction from the board’s decisions can seek recourse at the Appeals Committee between August 19, and August 21, 2020,” the statement advised.

The final list of eligible clubs at both levels will be published on August 22, 2020.