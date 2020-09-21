FKF Electoral Board releases provisional results

The Football Kenya Federation electoral board, has partially released results of the branch elections that were held on Saturday.

Repeat elections will be held in Vihiga, on Tuesday 22, 2020.

This was occasioned by a tie in the Youth Representative position election, where both Willie Asenswa and Barbrah Natolo Shisanya garnered 9 votes.

The board has invited aggrieved aspirants to file their petitions between September 24, to September 25, 2020.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“individual(s) who do not get the satisfaction from the Board’s decisions can, if need be, seek recourse at the Appeals Committee between September 28, and September 30, 2020.” Said Kentice Tikolo.

The final list of elected county representatives will be published on October 1, 2020.

Tell Us What You Think