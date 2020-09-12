FKF electoral board releases voters roll

Written By: Bernard Okumu
Football Kenya Federation’s Electoral Board has released  the final list of delegates eligible to vote at both the county and national levels of the scheduled Football Kenya federation elections.

According to the roll released by the board a total of 18 Kenyan premier league clubs, each carrying a vote, 10 National super league clubs ,ten division one clubs,

3 women premier leagues sides and one Women’s Division one club: Kahawa Queens will participate in the national elections set for October 17th.

Delegates who will participate in the national vote will be picked at the county level in an exercise set for  on September 19th.

Incumbent Football Kenya Federation, FKF, chairman Nick Mwendwa will battle to retain the seat against Lordvick Aduda, Bonface Osano, Daniel Mule and Herbert Mwachiro who were cleared to contest in the poll.

Meanwhile the  county nominations exercise  came to a close in Nairobi East, West Pokot, Mombasa, Taita Taveta and Trans Nzoia counties

However, whether the elections will be held or not is still debatable after various contestants not pleased with the process moved to the  Sports Disputes and Tribunal.

