FKF embarks on a five day referee training

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has for the first time embarked on a five day course for referees’ assessors and match commissioners in Machakos, in conjunction with World Governing Body, FIFA.

The course aims at bridging a gap in referees’ management and supervision and has brought together 29 retired referees, some of whom are actively serving as Match Commissioners.

The trainees are drawn from FKF branches across the country and will be under the tutelage of former Zimbabwean referee Felix Tangawarima, who is a member of the CAF Referees Committee and is also in charge of referees on the continent’s English Speaking nations.

Earlier last week, 35 Kenyan Premier League referees, some drawn from the FIFA panel, went through a FIFA Member Association referees course and were duly certified.

Elsewhere, submission of nomination papers for candidates vying for various positions in the upcoming Football Kenya Federation elections continued today, with the process expected to run until Saturday 19, after which the preliminary list of candidates for every position shall be released on Tuesday 22.

The final list of candidates for all positions will be announced on November 20th.