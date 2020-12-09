FKF fined Ksh.1mn for breaching CAF Statutes

Written By: Bernard Okumu
Confederation of African Football ,CAF, Disciplinary Board has fined Kenya Football Federation, FKF, with  a Sh1million fine for breaching  CAF security during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match pitting Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Comoros.

“The Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and the former prime minister decided to talk to the Kenyan team at zone 1. The dignitaries had heavy security attached to them. They barged through the stewards arranged by CAF security officer,” the Board explained.

The decision made early this week stated that Kenya went against the CAF Statutes and Regulations in terms of Articles 82, 83.1, 83.2 and 151 of CAF Disciplinary Code.

Posted By:
Benard Okumu

