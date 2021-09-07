FKF Gala Awards rescheduled for September 14

The 2020/21 season Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League Gala Awards will now be held on Tuesday 14th September at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi and not on 11th September as earlier communicated.

The Maiden FKF-PL gala will reward outstanding players and coaches from the just concluded season that was held under unprecedented circumstances owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be a total of 12 award categories including the headline award of the season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Other categories include the Golden Glove, Defender of the Year, Best Midfielder, Golden Boot Winner, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Fair play team of the season.

The Referee of the Year, Assistant Referee of the Year, Team Manager of the Year, Digital Team of the Year, will also receive wards.

There will be a President’s Award.

⭐| Official Nominees for the award of the Midfielder of the year Season 2020/21

1. Macharia of @tusker_fc

2.Lawrence Juma of @FC_Sofapaka

3.James Mazembe of @k_sharksfc

4.Shami Kibwana of @FcHomeboyz

5.Kevin Kimani of @wazitofc

6.Brian Ochieng of @KCBFootball#FKFPL pic.twitter.com/w1K9MWvShA — FKF Premier League (@Officialfkfpl) September 3, 2021

Tusker FC striker Henry Meja and AFC Leopards budding defender Lewis Bandi are among the seven nominees listed for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) young player of the year award.

Despite part fading away in the second leg, Meja was in sizzling form for the brewers, scoring 10 goals after making a scoring debut against Gor Mahia.

Eric Kapaito and James Saruni are assured of walking home with the Golden Boot Award and Golden Glove after finishing the season with 24 goals and 12 clean sheets respectively.

The Kariobangi Sharks forward will defend the award he last won in 2016 when he plundered 16 goals as he finally broke the 20 goal barrier that had been long-standing since Jesse Were scored 22 goals back in 2015.