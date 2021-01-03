FKF hold planning meeting ahead of Gor Mahia CAF Champions League return tie

Football Kenya Federation hosted a planning meeting for the upcoming CAF champions league return tie pitting Gor Mahia against CR Belouizdad.

The Algerians are expected to land in the country later today at 7pm ahead of the second leg match that is slated for Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Nyayo Stadium as from 3pm.

CR Belouizdad carry a six goal advantage after drubbing Gor Mahia 6-0 at home. K’Ogalo will require a performance of miraculous proportions for them to overturn the first leg deficit and qualify for the next round.

This is against the backdrop of upheaval in the team whereby club treasurer was the latest to issue a statement that seemed to question the competence of stand in coach Sammy Pamzo Omollo.

