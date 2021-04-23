FKF Kisumu County Branch Chairman laid to rest

FKF Kisumu County Branch Chairman Dickson Oruko has been laid to rest on Friday, April 23, 2021, at his Kisumu home.

The late Chairman Dickson Oruko began working for the Federation in 2007 when he was elected as the Kisumu sub-branch Secretary General and served until 2009. During his term in office, he coordinated the Copa CocaCola regional championship.

From 2007 until 2021 he was co-opted as assistant Vice Chairman of Nyanza North branch and was in charge of leagues in which he co-ordinated the 20o9/2010 regional league.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, he was elected Chairman of FKF Nyanza region where he served till to date

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



FKF President Nick Mwendwa shared his profound sentiments on Chairman Oruko and gave his heartfelt condolences to the family.

“Chairman Dickson Oruko was not only a firm and charismatic leader but also down to earth and devoted to serving football to the best of his abilities. He wholeheartedly supported my football agenda and was at the forefront of running our grassroots programs in Kisumu. Under his administration, our leagues and coaching education programs in Kisumu bore fruit. We will miss his passion and devotion to the game,” said Mr. Mwendwa.

He continued to say, “On behalf of FKF, we wish to extend our deepest sympathy. May the Lord bless his entire family with the strength to sail through this tough situation. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.”

FKF NEC member Nyanza region, Joseph Andere also shared his sentiments and offered his heartfelt condolences to the family

“I have worked with Chairman Oruko for the last 15 years as a branch secretary and branch chair and during this time we have seen tremendous growth of football in the branch. We shall endeavor to ensure his legacy of seeing the growth of football in the great county of Kisumu and Nyanza region being achieved by implementing his programs,”said NEC member Joseph Andere.

He went on to say,” On behalf of my family, Kisumu branch, the entire Nyanza region football stakeholders, his fellow Governors and my colleagues in the NEC, we wish to convey our condolences to the family and the football fraternity for the loss of this great leader.”

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Chairman Oruko passed on after he was taken ill.

Tell Us What You Think