Football Kenya Federation’s plans to prepare national soccer team, Harambee Stars for international assignments devoid of financial glitches got a boost after signing sponsorship partnership with Mozart Bet.

The partnership will cover the remainder of the 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign and began with Stars’ away game in Agadir, Morocco against Mali.

As part of the deal, FKF will receive KES 3 Million from the betting firm to prepare the team for the remaining qualifiers against Mali, Rwanda, and Uganda.

“We believe in supporting Kenyan football. We have been working at grass root level but we have always wanted to work with the national team and this is our time,” said Mozzart Bet General Manager Saša Krneta.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa said:

“Thank you for believing in Kenyan football, and for believing in the Harambee Stars. We were able to send the team to Morocco comfortably and we thank you for that.” “We did not get the result we wanted in Agadir but I believe in this team, I know its potential and I am sure better results are on the way.”

Harambee Stars face Mali today afternoon at the Nyayo National Stadium .Kenya lost 5-0 to Mali in their Group E match four days ago and will be seeking a win to bring theír campaign back on track.

Stars will also face Uganda and Rwanda in the final round of qualifiers in November.

Kenya is ranked third on the standings with 2 points after two draws and a defeat. Mali leads the group with 7 points while Uganda which is home to Rwanda Sunday is second two points adrift.