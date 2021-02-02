FKF line up commercial CAF C licensing course

Football Kenya Federation has lined up commercial CAF C License courses, between April 5, 2021, and April 30, 2021.

This is aimed at capacity building of coaches who had earlier been trained, for free, at the FKF D License level.

Coaches who wish to take part in the courses, to be held in Kisumu, Mombasa, and Nairobi, have between Tuesday, February 2, 2021, and Tuesday, February 23, 2021, to register via email, technical@footballkenya.org. They will need to submit their full names, county, a copy of their FKF D license certificate, and current club.

The course will cost Kshs 15,000 and, a maximum of ninety participants will be selected for the three courses, as a requirement by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

