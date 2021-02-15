FKF meets club officials ahead of league kick-off

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Busia branch on Sunday met officials of clubs set to take part in the County League beginning on Saturday February 20, 2021. Speaking during the meeting at Busia Villa Hotel, FKF Branch chairman Hillary Musundi urged the clubs to observe sportsmanship and the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols to guard players against the virus. He said it is each club’s responsibility to sensitize their fans on the need to maintain peace during matches. Musundi asked each club to submit respective lists of their officials and contacts endorsed by chairman and secretary on official letter head with a club email account, adding that they should also have a first-aider, first aid kit and standby means of transport. Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

He disclosed to the officials that the Federation will soon hold a one-day symposium with each club required to send a coach and captain to improve the standards of coaching in the county. FKF Women Representative Margaret Omondi lauded the federation for its move to waive registration fees for teams which will feature in women’s league in the county. She urged clubs to discard the false notion of match fixing and instead develop a cordial working relationship with all industry players stating that if officiating is bad then there will be no football. The branch vice chairman Michael Ikolak said the sports bill which is currently in the hands of the department of Culture and Sports will help solve problems bedeviling the sports associations in the county appealing to clubs to develop their own respective fan bases for club sustainability. A majority of club officials present expressed fears on matters officiating, fans hostility and match fixing and called on the federation to act on the challenges with urgency. Clubs represented in the meeting included Green Canopy, Butula Eagles, Musokoto, Kekalet, Busia YC, Mungatsi, St Anthony Okatekok, Malaba Giants, Kamolo, Boca Juniors, FC Amagoro, Ajax, Young Rovers and Masters. Those which failed to attend were Mabale, Teen of Hope and Dragon while Kakurikit sent apologies.