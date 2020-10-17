FKF national elections: chairmanship, NEC and Women Rep seats up for grabs

Football Kenya federation national elections is underway at Safari Park Hotel,Nairobi, with the chairmanship seat being the highlight of the elective meeting.

The vote is being held for the third after previous exercises in March AND November 2019 were annulled by Sports Disputes tribunal for not meeting required electoral threshold.

The decision forced Football Kenya electoral board to organize the third exercise which kicked off at the county level in a total of 21 regions.

A total of 87 Officials picked at the County level participated in Saturday’s exercise .

A total 3 positions namely the chairmanship, NEC, Members and the women representative.

The national Executive committee members vote will be conducted in 9 regions.

Only 5 NEC seats will be contested after five nec members were elected unopposed.

Regions whose NEC members return unopposed are: Eastern, Central, Coast,Lower Rift Valley and Western .

Regions that will have new NEC members are: Nairobi,Nyanza,North Eastern and Upper Rift Valley,

The women’s representative seat is being contested by 3 contestants :Violet Kerubo Momanyi,Margaret Anyango and Sally Bolo.

The FKF chairmanship post has incumbent Nick Mwendwa squaring it out against 4 other contestants: Bonface Osano, Daniel Mule, Herbert Mwachiro and Lordvick Aduda.

A total of 87 delegates will pick the best man for the job for a 5 year period.