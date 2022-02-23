FKF National Super League set for resumption

After a nine-day break, the FKF National Super League(NSL) resumes this weekend with ten matches on the cards.

On Friday, February 25, sixth placed MCF will be away to Silibwet Leons who have had quite some good record at home. The other match will witness a coastal derby pitting SS Assad against Mombasa Elite, kick off 1pm, at the Shamu Football field.

The home side are seeking to find footing in the league having won only two of their last 12 matches. Mombasa Elite on the other hand will be seeking to get into the top ten and maintain their pursuit for FKF Premier League promotion.

On Saturday, a total of eight matches will be played across the country with the Migori Youth versus Shabana FC match highlighting the weekend. The two sides are in contrasting forms heading into this encounter and it is the home side that is in dire need of maximum points having won only a single game this season. Having dismissed head coach Edward Manoah last week the Migori based side appointed former Sony Sugar captain Marwa Chamberi as their new coach for the rest of the season.

“This is a derby and there are no clear favorites heading into this game, I believe my boys (Migori Youth) have what it takes to get all the three points on Saturday,” Marwa said on Wednesday.

“I have inherited a group of talented young players and all I can say is that they don’t deserve to be where they are at the moment,” he added.

League leaders Fortune Sacco will be at home to take on Muhoroni Youth in another high profile match.