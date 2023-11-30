FKF-PL broadcast deal a step and opportunity for KBC to turn around its fortunes,

FKF-PL broadcast deal a step and opportunity for KBC to turn around...

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is set to broadcast Football Kenya Federation Premier League 2023/24 following the inking of the free to air deal on Thursday.

KBC Acting Managing director Samuel Maina said the deal is bound to attract more viewers following its commitment to air live the local matches.

‘’The self less input by everyone here today has pushed us to greater heights of turning around the fortunes of KBC. We do not take it for granted the support extended to us by the govt.of Kenya to ensure that KBC returns to its former position as Kenya’s true sports partner. Thanks for believing in KBC and putting in long hours to help us succeed in our mission to restore live sports coverage to Kenyans’’.

‘’Soccer is at the heart of KBC modern programming agenda and we endeavor to bring the action to audience through the support of the government. The football Kenya premier league is one of the programming content we have been focusing on and whose broadcast rights we have been longing to acquire. The FKF PL is the icing on the cake’’.

The exclusive acquisition of broadcast rights will see the matches shown live on KBC TV and 13 other radio stations owned by KBC.

‘’With kbc geographical advantage in media landscape Kenyans need not to miss any match of the premier league’’Mr Maina said before adding that the corporation was in negotiations to acquire the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations ass well the Paris Olympic games.

This is the first time in almost a decade that the domestic league will be aired live on national tv.

Football Kenya Federation entered into a pay tv deal with Azam TV for years.

The partnership deal with KBC will cost a total of 1.25Dollars with the amount split into 750,000 Dollars for the Tv partnership and 500,000 dollars for radio transmission of the matches.

‘’This deal will give every premier club Ksh 10Million per year’’, said FKF President Nick Mwendwa