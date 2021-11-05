KCB FC beat Wazito Fc 2-0 in Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played at Moi, Kasarani stadium.
Derick Otanga grabbed a brace to help the bankers to the 5th position on the log. He scored his first goal in the 5th minute after connecting an inviting pass from captain Simon Munala Abuko.
Wazito Fc had a chance to pull level minutes after but Vincent Oburu’s effort flew over the bar. Derrick Otanga scored his second in the 53rd minute after Henry Onyango rounded off the goalkeeper and passed to Otanga who slotted in an empty net.
Wazito’s comeback efforts bore no fruits as KCB who finished second last season held on to collect maximum points.
The defeat condemns Wazito to their fourth loss of the campaign in six games and lie 17th on the standings.
FKF PL FIXTURES
Saturday, 6th November 2021
Mathare United Vs Bidco United FC- Kasarani
Nzoia Fc Vs Posta Rangers- Sudi
Kenya Police Vs Gor mahia – Kasarani
Nairobi City Stars Vs Vihiga Bullets- Ruaraka
Sunday,7th November 2021
Kariobangi Sharks Vs Tusker Fc –Kasarani
Sofapaka Vs AFC Leopards- Wundanyi
KK Homeboyz Vs Bandari- Bukhungu Stadium
Ulinzi Stars Vs Talanta FC –ASK Nakuru