KCB FC beat Wazito Fc 2-0 in Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played at Moi, Kasarani stadium.

Derick Otanga grabbed a brace to help the bankers to the 5th position on the log. He scored his first goal in the 5th minute after connecting an inviting pass from captain Simon Munala Abuko.

Wazito Fc had a chance to pull level minutes after but Vincent Oburu’s effort flew over the bar. Derrick Otanga scored his second in the 53rd minute after Henry Onyango rounded off the goalkeeper and passed to Otanga who slotted in an empty net.

Wazito’s comeback efforts bore no fruits as KCB who finished second last season held on to collect maximum points.

The defeat condemns Wazito to their fourth loss of the campaign in six games and lie 17th on the standings.

FKF PL FIXTURES

Saturday, 6th November 2021

Mathare United Vs Bidco United FC- Kasarani

Nzoia Fc Vs Posta Rangers- Sudi

Kenya Police Vs Gor mahia – Kasarani

Nairobi City Stars Vs Vihiga Bullets- Ruaraka

Sunday,7th November 2021

Kariobangi Sharks Vs Tusker Fc –Kasarani

Sofapaka Vs AFC Leopards- Wundanyi

KK Homeboyz Vs Bandari- Bukhungu Stadium

Ulinzi Stars Vs Talanta FC –ASK Nakuru