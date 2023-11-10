FKF -PL:  Five star Kakamega Homeboyz pile misery on Sofapaka, Police edge out Ulinzi

Kakamega Homeboys Fc moved to fourth position in the Kenya Premier League standing after thrashing Sofapaka 5-0 in a one sided clash at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega.

The victory moves Home boys to the fourth position on 18 points,three adrift of leaders Posta Rangers,

The match which was scheduled to commence at 3pm Started one hour earlier due to anticipated rains in Kakamega .

Stephen opoku put Homeboys ahead in the 31st minute before Brian Chala added the second in the 42nd minute after a well calculated curling effort from Kevin Amwayi. It was the team captain Brian Chala again who headed home his second of the day making it 3-0 for Home boys after an a teasing assist from Easton Esiye.

Ambrose Sifuna dribbled all the way from the Midfield past the bamboozled Sofapaka defence to net home the fourth goal just before the end on the first half of the encounter.

In the second half, Home boys Fc took full advantage of the home ground and made changes that seemed to yield expected results. Chris Masinza picked up a well delivered volley from his young brother Enock Masinza to net home the 5th of the team in the 57th minute to the elation of the Home fans.

The visitors’ efforts to conjure a consolation came to a cropper after the match official ruled offside James Setuba’s goal in the 67th minute.

In his remarks after the. game, the Homeboys Tactician Patrick Odhiambo attributed the remarkable results to team work and much support by the team management.

On the other hand, his Sofapaka counterpart Akwana Ezekiel blamed fatigue and the reshedulingof the match to have played amajor role in the demolishing of his side by Homeboys Fc.

Meanwhile Kenya Police won 2-0 against Ulinzi Stars in their encounter played at Police Sacco Stadium.

After a barren first half Francis Kahta broke the deadlock with Abud Omar doubling the lead through a well taken free kick .

Additional reporting by FREDRICK MUKHWAMI , KAKAMEGA.