FKF PL: Gor Mahia beat Sofapaka to climb to 5th

Defending champions Gor Mahia beat Sofapaka 2-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Wundanyi Stadium,Taita-Taveta County.

Following the Thursday result K’ogallo climbed to 5th position with 27 points dislodging Bandari FC on superior goal aggregate.

Gor took the lead after 28 minutes when Tito Okello headed home Kenneth Muguna’s cross to take a 1-0 lead after the opening 45 minutes.

Sofapaka equalized shortly after restart through Titus Echesa’s effort.

Gor Mahia snatched the win ,8 minutes to time after Tito turned the provider to Alpha Onyango who made no mistake and slotted home the winner.

The win pushed Kogallo to within 7 points of league leaders Tusker Fc who play Wazito at Utalii Grounds today from 3PM.

FKF PL FIXTURES

Friday, May 21, 2021

Wazito Vs Tusker

Saturday, May 22 2021

KK Homeboys Vs Western Stima

Ulinzi Stars Vs Kariobangi Sharks

Posta Rangers Vs AFC Leopards

Sunday, May 23 2021

KCB Vs Bandari Fc

Nzoia Sugar Vs Mathare United