FKF-PL: Gor Mahia draw, Nzoia Sugar win in opening round

Defending champions Gor Mahia began their title defense with a 1-1 draw against Sofapaka during the opening round of the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier league match played at Kasarani Stadium,Nairobi.

Darius Msagha’s deflected effort handed Sofapaka, 2009 Champions, the lead a minute to the interval.

Gor Mahia pulled level with eight minutes to go through Benson Omala’s well struck penalty awarded after Sofapaka’s David Nshirimirimana handled in the box.

The two teams couldn’t find the winner with the match ending in a draw.

Newly appointed Sofapaka head coach Francis Haringingo praised his charges for managing a point despite the squad consisting majorly newly recruited players.

‘The first assignment is to build the team we have signed many new players.we played against Gor Mahia squad which has been together for almost two years, my main task is to help elevate Sofapaka’s stature having struggled in recent seasons’’ remarked Harigingo.

His Gor Mahia counterpart Jonathan Mckinstry said they had more work to do in forthcoming matches.

‘We conceded really a sloppy goal an own goal from a throw in we need to be better our positioning needs to be better in terms of attacking that ball rather than back peddling. In the second half we improved and created better chances we could have won it in the end’’,Mckinstry said.

Elsewhere last year’s runner up and 12 time champions Tusker Fc beat hosts Bandari 1-0 at Mbaraki. The 10-man Brewers scored the lone goal in the first half through Deogratious Ojok.

Nzoia Sugar kicked off their season with a 2-1 victory against Ulinzi Stars at Sudi Stadium while Kariobangi Sharks and Kenya Police shared spoils at Kasarani Annex after battling to a 0-0 draw.

FKF PL RESULTS

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Bandari 0-1 Tusker

Nzoia Sugar 2-1 Ulinzi Stars

Gor Mahia 1-1 Sofapaka

Kariobangi Sharks 0-0 Kenya Police

FIXTURES

Sunday August 27 2023

Posta Rangers vs BidcoUnited-Kasarani

AFC Leopards vs Talanta -Nyayo

Nairobi City Stars vs Muhoroni Youth-Kasarani Annex

Shabana vs Murang’a Seal-Raila Odinga Stadium,Homabay