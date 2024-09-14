FKF-PL: K.Sharks come from behind to defeat Tusker Fc

Kariobangi Sharks came from two goals down to beat Tusker Fc 3-2 during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played Saturday at Dandora Stadium,Nairobi.

First half goals from Ryan Ogam and Charles Momanyi gave Tusker a 2-0 half time lead but Kariobangi Sharks came back in the second half rejuvenated and overturned the deficit.

Keith Imbali scored first before Ally Salum Omar who joined Sharks from former nsl side Rainbow Fc hit a brace to complete the turn around for Sharks.

‘’I Thank God for helping me help my team get all the three points . I followed our coach’s instructions and just did what I was signed for which is to score goals’’, remarked Ally Salum Omar.

Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya heaped praise on his charges for rectifying the mistakes in the second half.

‘’The players were instrumental in getting it right after falling behind.Tusker scored their goals through throw balls, this made us work on it in the second half and we knew that Tusker’s George Kaddu would throw long balls and we worked on that’’,Muluya remarked.

Tusker Fc head coach Charles Okere rued the missed chances promising to go back and work on their defence as well as the striking force.

‘’We got a lot of chances of scoring despite enjoying good possession and missed scoring opportunities and this makes me have work to do in regards to sharpening the striking force and tightening the defence that let in three goals’’,Okere spoke after the match.

The win moves Kariobangi Sharks to the top of the table with four points while Tusker is placed sixth with three points.

Meanwhile Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United drew 1-1 at Dandora Stadium.Yuto Kusaba handed City Stars the lead but Bidco equalized through Eugene Ikutwa. Sofapaka FC narrowly lost 0-1 to Talanta Fc.

FKF-PL RESULTS

Saturday September 14th 2024

Sofapaka 0-1 Talanta FC

K.Sharks 3-2 Tusker Fc

Nairobi City Stars 1-1 Bidco United

FIXTURES

Sunday September 15th 2024

Bandari Vs Mara Sugar

Kakamega Vs Mathare United

AFC Leopards Vs Posta Rangers

Muranga Seal Vs KCB