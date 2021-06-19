FKF PL: KCB beats Mathare United to open a four point lead


KCB FC beat Mathare United to register the 6th win in the premier league since the two sides first met in 2009. The two sides have played each other 19 times.

 

KCB FC  beat  Mathare United 1-0 to consolidate their league leadership at the top of the Football Kenya Federation premier League standings.

Derrick Otanga scored the all important goal in the 58th through a penalty to hand the Bankers the crucial points that moved them to the top with 42 points, four ahead of second placed Tusker Fc.

Tusker is set to face Kariobangi Sharks Sunday at Utalii Grounds. A win for Tusker will move them to within a point of the leaders.

The loss consigned Mathare United to their 13th in 19 matches and compounded their relegation woes.Mathare,2008 champions lie bottom of the log with a paltry 8 points.

Elsewhere Nairobi City Stars moved to 6th position after edging out  Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 at Ruaraka Grounds. Nicholas Kipkirui sealed the maximum points for Sanjin Allagic men notching home after 63 minutes.

City Stars now lie 6th on 29 points while Kakamega Homeboyz are ranked 9th on 26 points. Three more matches are lined up Sunday whereas three were cancelled.

Sunday,20th June 2021

Posta Rangers Vs Bidco United

Kariobangi Sharks Vs Tusker FC

Gor Mahia Vs Sofapaka

 

