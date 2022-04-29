FKF PL: KCB plot to bounce back ahead of daunting AFC Leopards tie

KCB FC are upbeat they will bounce back to winning ways in their upcoming Kenyan Premier match this Saturday against AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium.

The bankers currently sit 8th on the log with 39 points 6 adrift of the top four with seven matches left to play.

Assistant Coach Godfrey Oduor says team’ Captain Michael Mutinda and defender Baraka Badi could miss the tie after picking injuries in their last encounter.

”We have 21 points in bag if we get our tactics right, its still a possibility to finish in desirable position.It will be a great match for us to play considering that its a tricky fixture against Leopards .We have 30 players at our disposal so changes might be there for us to see how best we can get the result,once you lose a match you are made to make changes”, Godfrey reasoned .

On his part, Center-back Brian Ochieng called upon his teammates to be clinical in front of goal and ensure they do not concede easy goals which have proved costly to the team in their recent matches.

‘’In terms of defence we have a good defence but normally when we are chasing goals we somehow reduce concentration and that’s how e have been conceding in the last games,we are hopeful that we can still finish in top four with the 7 matches remaining’’, remarked Brian.

KCB have failed to register a win since beating Wazito 2-0 on March 12 and have gone on to draw three of their last five matches and losing twice.

AFC Leopards last crowned champions almost more than two decades ago will also be seeking to bounce back after losing to defending Champions Tusker at the death in their last fixture.

Leopards is ranked 10th with 35 points.

FKF PL FIXTURES

Saturday 30th 04 2022

Ulinzi Stars Vs Mathare

Bandari Vs Bidco United

AFC Leopards Vs KCB

Vihiga Bullets Vs Posta Rangers

Talanta Vs Tusker Fc

Sunday May 1st 2022

Gor Mahia Vs K.Sharks

KK Homeboyz Vs wazito

City Stars Vs Police

Sofapaka Vs Nzoia Sugar