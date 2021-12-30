FKF PL: Mathare feel Brewers breath, Gor Mahia stunned by City Stars

Defending Champions Tusker Fc came from a goal down to beat Mathare United 4-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka Sports Ground, Nairobi.

Mathare United who haven’t picked a point from their previous three games went ahead after Clifford Alwanga headed home after being left unmarked in the box.

Tusker Fc pulled level through Joshua Ibrahim’s penalty, the Tanzanian import returned to score a second of his hat trick tapping home John Njuguna’s defense splitting assist.

Ibrahim scored his third goal of the game seventeen minutes to the final whistle with Tusker captain Eugene Asike completing the rout when he notched home a fourth to hand the Brewer’s the emphatic win .

The win catapulted Tusker to 11th position with 13 points, twelve points off leaders pace while Mathare United who have now lost eight games lie second from bottom on 7 points.

Tusker Fc are scheduled to tackle Bidco United on January 5th while Mathare will face KCB.

City Stars climb to third place

Nairobi City Stars moved to third position after edging out Gor Mahia 2-0 at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

City Stars registered their first win against Gor in seven meetings, handing the record Kenyan premier league winners their second loss on the trot in as many games.

Antony Kimani came off the bench to assure the Kawangware based side the maximum points after scoring a second goal with 15 minutes to play after Ezekiel Odera had opened the scoring six minutes to half time.

City Stars moved to 3rd place on the log with 20 points from 11 matches,while Gor Mahia remains 7th with 18 points.

FKF PL RESULTS

Thursday,Dec.2021

Posta Rangers 2-2 Kenya Police

Bidco 1-0 Wazito

KCB 2-2 Nzoia Sugar Fc

Tusker Fc 4-1 Mathare United

Nairobi City Stars 2-0 Gor Mahia