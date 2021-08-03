FKF PL: Nairobi City Stars edge out AFC Leopards

Nairobi City Stars claimed a crucial 2-1 win against AFC Leopards at Thika Stadium.

Ex-Gor Mahia man Nicholas Kipkurui scored in the 68 minute after Ezekiel Odera had fired the Kawangware based side into lead five minutes to the interval.

Washington Munene scored Ingwe’s consolation. City Stars moved to third with 44 points dislodging Kariobangi Sharks on superior goal difference.

AFC Leopards remains 7th on 41 points. In other results Wazito FC and Bidco United drew 1-1 While Posta Rangers registred their second win on the bounce edging out relegation threatened Vihiga United 2-1.

Wednesday, August 4th 2021

K.Sharks Vs Mathare United

Sofapaka Vs Nzoia Sugar

Western Stima Vs KCB FC

Bandari Vs Tusker FC

Gor Mahia Fc Vs KK Homeboyz