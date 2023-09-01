FKF-PL: Police beaten, Shabana and Talanta draw

FC Talanta and Shabana Fc played to a 1-1 draw during their Football Kenya Federation Premier league match played at Nyayo National Stadium,Nairobi.

After goalless first half the teams found the rhythm in the second half with Talanta breaching Shabana’s defense deep in stoppage time through Kevington Machika’s strike.

However Shabana staged a comeback managing to snatch a pioint after Justine Omwando equalized with seconds left .

Elsewhere Kenya Police suffered a humiliating 0-3 defeat against Posta Rangers at Police Sacco Stadium.

Curtis Wekesa opened the scoring for the Mailmen in the 6th minute, with Jackson Macharia adding a second in the 77th minute. Brian Otieno sealed the win for Rangers with a 90th minute goal.

At Kasarani Annex, Bandari bounced back from their season opening loss to beat Sofapaka 1-0.Former Sofapaka forward Umar Kasumba returned to haunt his former employers after finding the back of the net two minutes into the match.

At Kasarani Main Stadium, Derrick Otanga’s solitary goal in the 78th minute secured a 1-0 victory for KCB against AFC Leopards.

Meanwhile, at Muhoroni Stadium, Muhoroni Youth and Nzoia Sugar played to a 1-1 draw. Dan Wafula scored for the Millers in the 38th minute,whil the hosts equalized through Collins Odhiambo’s penalty.

FKF-PL RESULTS

Friday, September 1, 2023

KCB 1-0 AFC Leopards

Kenya Police 0-3 Posta Rangers

Sofapaka 0-1 Bandari

Muhoroni Youth 1-1 Nzoia Sugar

Talanta 1-1 Shabana

FKF-PL FIXTURES

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Tusker vs Kariobangi Sharks -Ruaraka Grounds

Murang’a Seal vs Kakamega Homeboyz -Sportpesa Arena

Ulinzi Stars vs Gor Mahia -Ulinzi Complex