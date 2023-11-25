FKF-PL: Sofapaka remain at the bottom despite draw against AFC Leopards

2009 Kenyan Premier League Champions Sofapaka battled to a 1-1 with AFC leopards in Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played Saturday at Machakos Stadium.

Despite the draw Sofapaka remains in 18th place on the standings with a paltry eight points from 12 games while AFC leopards moved to 14th position on 10 points,15 points adrift of league leaders.

Brian Yakhama broke the deadlock after 65 minutes through a penalty after Sofapaka defender handled Vincent Mahiga’s cross.

Sofapaka leveled the scores minutes later through Humphrey Mieno’s spectacular bicycle kick.

The two teams couldn’t be separated after 90 minutes forcing the match to end in draw. It was the second successive draw for AFC Leopards who last bagged maximum points in September when they defeated Nzoia Sugar 1-0 while Sofapaka are also still in search of their first win in three games.

Sofapaka beat KCB 1-0 on 1st November for their only win this season. Both teams have had to make technical bench changes this season after sacking their respective head coaches. AFC Leopards brought in Thomas Trucha to take the position of Tom Juma who had endured a winless run with the 12 time champions.

Sofapaka on the other hand have brought in the club’s former coach Ezekiel Akwana in place of Rwandese Francis Harigingo who was shown the door on October 2nd.

Elsewhere Posta Rangers widened their league leadership to five points after seeing off Shabana 3-1. Felix Oliech grabbed a brace while Brian Otieno added one to hand the John Kamau led side maximum points that consolidates their pole position with 25 points, four ahead of second placed Gor Mahia who play on Sunday.

FKF-PL RESULTS

Saturday, November 25th 2023

Sofapaka 1-1 AFC Leopards

Posta Rangers 3-1 Shabana FC

Nairobi City Stars 3-1 K.Sharks

Bandari 1-1 Talanta FC

FIXTURES

Sunday, November 26th 2023

Muhoroni Youth Vs Gor Mahia

Murang’a Seal VS KCB

Nzoia Sugar Vs Police Fc

Ulinzi Vs Kakamega Homeboyz

Bidco Vs Tusker Fc