FKF-PL: Tusker bounce back,KCB keep intact perfect run

Tusker Fc snapped a four match winless run beating FC Talanta 3-1 to climb to fifth place on the Football Kenya Federation premier league standings.

A brace from George Kaddu and a goal by Thomas Teka helped the 12 time league champions return to winning ways since their opening day win against Sofapaka in August.

Subsequent draws against Kakamega Homeboyz and Kenya Police and a defeat to Kariobangi Sharks had the Brewers longing for a win.FC talanta defeat means they slump to 10th after playing just three matches.

The win lifts them to 5th place on eight points,five adrift of leaders KCB who extended their winning run to four matches after a 4-1 demolition of Kakamega Homeboyz.

The win consolidated KBC’s pole position with 13 points ,two ahead of second placed Kariobangi Sharks who drew 1-1 with in form AFC Leopards.

Defending Champions Gor Mahia maintained their perfect start after blanking Posta Rangers 3-0 to move to within seven points of leaders.

Kakamega Homeboyz who have since announced the sacking of their Head coach Ken Kenyatta languish in 18th position with just two points from five games .Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars are ranked in 17tha nd 16th places respectively.