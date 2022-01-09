FKF PL: Vihiga in first win, AFC held as Tusker lose again

Vihiga Bullets recorded their first win of the 2021-2022 Kenya Premier League Season after beating Wazito 4-2 in league match played at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County.

The bottom placed side came from a goal down to lead 2-1 at half time before netting two other goals in the second half to collect their first maximum points of the season.

Mike Esabwa grabbed a hat trick as Vincent Onyango added one for Vihiga who collected their first win in 13 games. They remain at the bottom on 5 points.

AFC Leopards came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Nzoia Sugar at the Nyayo national stadium.Kevin Juma was on the mark for Nzoia while Eugene Mukangula equalized for Ingwe.

Defending champions Tusker FC title ambitions suffered yet again after losing 0-1 to Posta Rangers.

Gor Mahia recorded their 6th win of the season by beating Mathare United 1-0 with Frank Odhiambo scoring the winner after 57 minutes to settle the affair. Ten man KCB also lost to Bidco United by a solitary goal top lose ground on runaway leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.