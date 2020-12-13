FKF PL:KCB FC purple patch run continues

KCB FC purple patch run in the Kenyan Premier League continued after the bankers beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi .

KCB fc who have beaten Posta Rangers and Nairobi City Stars in their opening matches began the day in second place after joint leaders AFC Leopards won their third consecutive fixture on Saturday.

KCB broke the deadlock with five minutes to the breather through Simon Abuko while David Owino sealed the three points with a stoppage time winner to propel KCB to the top of the league standings.

KCB FC assistant coach Godfrey Oduor praised his charges for clinching the win saying the team managed to scrap through despite not having several key players still battling to regain full fitness due to the long break occasioned by the Corona Virus pandemic.

‘’We are really working hard to have our squad fully fit some of our players like Enock Agwanda and Reagan Paul are yet to regain full fitness. But we are glad that we are getting wins and our focus is to continue with the good run’’, Said Godfrey.

Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti admitted that the first goal scored by KCB before halftime took the winds off their sails.

‘’We were able to contain them for a long period in the first half but our game plan was taken to task when we conceded the first goal then we tried to up the game in the second half but again they scored a second goal late on which took the game off us and now we have to go back and rectify on the mistakes that were made today’’, Muyoti remarked after the match .

Meanwhile returning Vihiga United bagged their first maximum points after beating Nzoia Sugar 2-1 at Mumias Complex Stadium while Posta Rangers FC battled to a barren draw against Wazito FC at Utalii grounds.

