FKF PL:KCB FC purple patch run continues

Written By: Bernard Okumu
9

KCB FC and Kakamerga Homeboyz FC players battle for the ball during their FKF PL match on Sunday at Moi International Stadium,Kasarani Nairobi.KCB FC won the match 2-0. PIC:FKFPL MEDIA

 

KCB FC purple patch run in the Kenyan Premier League continued after the bankers beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi .

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

KCB fc who have beaten Posta Rangers and  Nairobi City Stars in their opening matches began the day in second place after joint leaders AFC Leopards won their third consecutive fixture on Saturday.

KCB broke the deadlock with five minutes to the breather through   Simon Abuko while David Owino sealed the three points with a stoppage time winner to propel KCB  to the top of the league standings.

Also Read  Nairobi City Stars drown Bandari in BetKing Premier League

KCB FC assistant coach Godfrey Oduor praised his charges for clinching the win saying  the team managed to scrap through despite not having  several key players still battling to regain full  fitness  due to the long break occasioned by the Corona Virus pandemic.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

‘’We are really working hard to have our squad fully fit  some of our players like Enock Agwanda and Reagan Paul  are yet to regain full fitness. But we are glad that we are getting  wins and our focus is to continue with the good run’’, Said Godfrey.

Also Read  Honored:Catherine Ndereba and Timothy Cheruiyot  receive state medals 

 

 

 

Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti admitted that the first goal scored by KCB before halftime took the winds off their sails.

‘’We were able to contain them for a long period in the   first half but our game plan was taken to task when we conceded the first goal then we tried to up the game in the second half but again they scored a second goal late on which took the game off us and now we have to go back and rectify on the mistakes that were made today’’, Muyoti remarked after the match .

Also Read  Gor Mahia begin title defense with a win over Ulinzi Stars

 

Kakamega Homeboyz FC player Allan Wanga controls the ball during the FKFPL match against KCB FC

 

Meanwhile returning Vihiga United bagged their first maximum points after beating Nzoia Sugar 2-1 at Mumias Complex Stadium while  Posta Rangers FC battled to a barren draw against  Wazito FC  at Utalii  grounds.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR