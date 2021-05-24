FKF PL:Nairobi City Stars sees off 10-man Sofapaka at Ruaraka


Nairobi City Stars Salim Abdallah celebrates after scoring a second goal for his side against Sofapaka inFKF PL match on Monday at Ruaraka Grounds,Nairobi.City Stars won the match 3-0.

 

Nairobi City Stars humbled 2009 champions Sofapaka FC  3-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match  played Monday at Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi.

City Stars got on course for the victory after Peter Opiyo handed them the lead inside the opening five minutes. Sofapaka defender was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box from a corner kick.

Davies Agesa scored a second on the quarter hour mark latching on a parried effort  by Sofapaka goalkeeper Togolose  Aigba Moubarak.

Sofapaka spurned the chance to claw their way back into the game after  Lawrence Juma’s   28th minute penalty hit the cross bar. City Stars defender Omwenga Bolton had handled the ball in the box.

City Stars will face Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday in their 18th round of the FKF PL at Utalii grounds.

City Stars assured themselves of the emphatic win when man of the Salim Abdallah headed home Bolton’s cross in the 37th minute.

Both teams finished the game with a man less, Sofapaka goalkeeper Aigba was shown straight red card by the referee for an off the  ball incident with City Stars forward Nicholas Kipkurui while City Stars will miss Sven Yida for the upcoming three fixtures after he was shown a second yellow card during the game.

City Stars climbed to 10th position on the log with 20 points from 17 matches while Sofapaka dropped to 12th having suffered their second loss on the bounce.

FKF PL FIXTURES

Friday ,28TH May 2021

Posta Rangers FC vs KK Homeboyz FC-  Ruaraka Grounds

Ulinzi Stars FC vs Nzoia Sugar FC -Narok Stadium- Narok

Western Stima FC vs Bandari FC- Moi Stadium- Kisumu

 

 

