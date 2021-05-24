FKF PL:Nairobi City Stars sees off 10-man Sofapaka at Ruaraka

Nairobi City Stars humbled 2009 champions Sofapaka FC 3-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played Monday at Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi.

City Stars got on course for the victory after Peter Opiyo handed them the lead inside the opening five minutes. Sofapaka defender was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box from a corner kick.

Davies Agesa scored a second on the quarter hour mark latching on a parried effort by Sofapaka goalkeeper Togolose Aigba Moubarak.

Sofapaka spurned the chance to claw their way back into the game after Lawrence Juma’s 28th minute penalty hit the cross bar. City Stars defender Omwenga Bolton had handled the ball in the box.

City Stars assured themselves of the emphatic win when man of the Salim Abdallah headed home Bolton’s cross in the 37th minute.

Both teams finished the game with a man less, Sofapaka goalkeeper Aigba was shown straight red card by the referee for an off the ball incident with City Stars forward Nicholas Kipkurui while City Stars will miss Sven Yida for the upcoming three fixtures after he was shown a second yellow card during the game.

City Stars climbed to 10th position on the log with 20 points from 17 matches while Sofapaka dropped to 12th having suffered their second loss on the bounce.

