FKF: Premier and Nationwide teams receive football grants

Premier and Nationwide sides taking part in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) league, received a major boost in their preparations for the upcoming 2020/21 season, as they were awarded the first batch of the 1,600 FKF football kitty.

Acting FKF Chief Executive Officer, Barry Otieno, led the exercise in which club representatives collected 20 balls each.

“It is a good gesture from the Federation to provide quality training and match day equipment,” said Gor Mahia Acting Secretary-General Raymond Oruo.

“As you know match balls are pretty expensive. This grant goes a long way in reducing club expenditure,” he added

Women Premier League and Women Division One League clubs are set to receive their balls on Thursday, while Division One League clubs from both Zone A and Zone B will have their day on Friday

